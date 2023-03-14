AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 453,164 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.11% of AMETEK worth $27,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $135.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.99.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,660 shares of company stock worth $2,400,378 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

