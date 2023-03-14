Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 369.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,496 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.10% of CoStar Group worth $27,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681,249 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,492,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,805,000 after acquiring an additional 526,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,214,000 after acquiring an additional 180,066 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average of $76.24. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

