Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,982 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.17% of Bill.com worth $24,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,547,000 after acquiring an additional 98,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,066,000 after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,515,000 after acquiring an additional 32,895 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 10.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,008,000 after acquiring an additional 150,798 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BILL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bill.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

NYSE:BILL opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.07 and a 200 day moving average of $117.49. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $244.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $269,244.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,293 shares of company stock worth $1,532,548 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

