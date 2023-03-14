Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,272,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,672 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Agiliti were worth $32,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,828,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,780,000 after buying an additional 108,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,619,000 after acquiring an additional 107,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after acquiring an additional 92,306 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,815,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 58,212 shares during the period.

Agiliti Price Performance

Agiliti stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.81, a P/E/G ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Agiliti

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGTI. Bank of America cut shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

