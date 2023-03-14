William Yeung Sells 882 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) insider William Yeung sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $21,159.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
William Yeung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 3rd, William Yeung sold 836 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $19,019.00.
Energy Recovery Trading Up 0.9 %
Energy Recovery stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28.
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.
