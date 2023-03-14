William Yeung Sells 882 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) insider William Yeung sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $21,159.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Yeung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, William Yeung sold 836 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $19,019.00.

Energy Recovery Trading Up 0.9 %

Energy Recovery stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 289,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 352,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,379 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

