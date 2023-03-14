Michael Graf Purchases 2,000 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Stock

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) insider Michael Graf acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSLX opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $309.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.35%.

TSLX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 301,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $855,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

