Michael Graf Purchases 2,000 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Stock

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLXGet Rating) insider Michael Graf acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSLX opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $309.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 301,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $855,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

