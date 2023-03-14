Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,202,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,179,000 after purchasing an additional 207,025 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FMX opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $95.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

FMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.24.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

