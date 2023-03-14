Matteo Lodrini Buys 58,286 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) Director Matteo Lodrini acquired 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $41,965.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 311,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,051.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kaleyra Price Performance

Kaleyra stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaleyra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 1,528.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 299,768 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 1,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 266,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 246,666 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 1,173.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 212,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kaleyra by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 70,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, consisting of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.