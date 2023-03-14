UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 95,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on UFPT shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on UFP Technologies from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $110.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $839.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.19. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.10 and a fifty-two week high of $126.78.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,895,000 after buying an additional 219,009 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 135,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,315,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. ?It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

