UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 95,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Several research analysts have weighed in on UFPT shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on UFP Technologies from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $110.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $839.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.19. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.10 and a fifty-two week high of $126.78.
UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. ?It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.
