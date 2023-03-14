American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CFO Robert Shepardson Sells 20,000 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,091,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Well Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of AMWL opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $682.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 97.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,952,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,327,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,387,000 after purchasing an additional 735,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,054,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,172 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,997 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 16,295,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

