Civic (CVC) Market Capitalization Achieves $105.66 Million

Civic (CVC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges. Civic has a total market cap of $105.66 million and $18.94 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civic has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.25 or 0.00412670 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,911.17 or 0.27893767 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.

CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

