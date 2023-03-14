NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

