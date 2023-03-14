Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Rhonda Farnum Sells 4,000 Shares

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 360,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,938. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 0.3 %

TBPH stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $11.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $644.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1,330.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Theravance Biopharma

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

