PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 2,800 Shares

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $19,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,221,132 shares in the company, valued at $36,234,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $23,188.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $10,350.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $37,047.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $24,535.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $29,369.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $31,545.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $34,874.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $41,030.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $32,560.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $67,680.00.

PRT stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $10.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

