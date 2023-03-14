PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $23,188.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $23,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,217,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,584,932.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $19,432.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $10,350.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $37,047.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $24,535.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $29,369.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $31,545.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $34,874.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $41,030.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $32,560.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $67,680.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE PRT opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of PermRock Royalty Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

