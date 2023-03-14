Insider Buying: Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Insider Purchases 228 Shares of Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Neeta Patel acquired 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £494.76 ($603.00).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

On Friday, February 10th, Neeta Patel acquired 214 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £494.34 ($602.49).

On Tuesday, January 10th, Neeta Patel purchased 241 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £496.46 ($605.07).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Allianz Technology Trust stock opened at GBX 210.50 ($2.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £844.57 million, a PE ratio of -297.18 and a beta of 0.63. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 199.40 ($2.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 287 ($3.50). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 221.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.65.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.