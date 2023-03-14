Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Rodney Clemente Sells 768 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $18,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at $786,416.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rodney Clemente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Rodney Clemente sold 925 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $21,043.75.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

Shares of ERII stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.16. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $26.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 82,288 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 289,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 352,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 31,379 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Featured Stories

