Insider Buying: Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Insider Acquires 241 Shares of Stock

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) insider Robert Kyprianou purchased 241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £349.45 ($425.90).

Robert Kyprianou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Polar Capital Global Financials Trust alerts:

On Thursday, January 12th, Robert Kyprianou acquired 15,692 shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £24,950.28 ($30,408.63).

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

LON:PCFT opened at GBX 140.94 ($1.72) on Tuesday. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 131.80 ($1.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.02 ($2.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £457.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7,160.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 158.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 151.27.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Cuts Dividend

About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.