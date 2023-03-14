Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells 9,999 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $16,998.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,967.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $18,598.14.
- On Monday, March 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $19,798.02.
- On Friday, March 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $19,598.04.
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $25,097.49.
- On Monday, February 13th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $23,497.65.
- On Friday, February 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $22,597.74.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $24,897.51.
- On Monday, February 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $25,897.41.
- On Friday, February 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,997.20.
Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in loanDepot by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
