GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Insider Sells $11,803.32 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) insider Karen Ann White sold 32,787 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $11,803.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
GeneDx Stock Performance
Shares of WGS opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $3.28.
GeneDx Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GeneDx (WGS)
- Bonds are a Safe Haven Again, Still Time to Buy?
- BridgeBio’s Volatile Week Puts Biotech Stocks Under a Microscope
- Bumble Stumbles Back Below $20…Should Investors Make a Move?
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Sports a 12% Dividend But…
- Diversify Your Income with These 2 High-Yielding Dividend ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.