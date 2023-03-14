Leslie Tari Sells 7,562 Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) insider Leslie Tari sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $11,569.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,973.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leslie Tari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Leslie Tari sold 11,814 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $14,176.80.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Up 10.9 %

CDTX stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

