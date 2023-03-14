Douglas J. Tucker Acquires 800 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.92 per share, for a total transaction of $19,936.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $87,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSBIP opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $27.10.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

