Preetam Shah Sells 6,648 Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) CFO Preetam Shah sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $10,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,141 shares in the company, valued at $226,655.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $123.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

CDTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

