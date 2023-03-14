Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Director Purchases $18,000.00 in Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) Director Romil Bahl bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Perficient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Perficient Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 112,600.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $838,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,728,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,477,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 199,689 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after acquiring an additional 189,974 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

