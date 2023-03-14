Insider Selling: Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CEO Sells 155,635 Shares of Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $73,148.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,996.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Jack Phillips sold 8,601 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $5,160.60.

On Friday, January 13th, Jack Phillips sold 8,408 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $5,801.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $50.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Destiny Capital Corp CO purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,461 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

