Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Purchases $101,050.50 in Stock

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) Director Robert B. Engel acquired 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 13.5 %

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $234.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,909,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,078,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,533,000 after acquiring an additional 283,005 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth approximately $9,915,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,834,000 after acquiring an additional 187,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,178,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,542,000 after acquiring an additional 124,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTLF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.