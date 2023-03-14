Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 173 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $106.54 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $433.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.44.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

