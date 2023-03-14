Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,618 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.16% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $59,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFIX. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average is $66.11. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $88.51.

