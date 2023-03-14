Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Major Shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem Purchases 28,613 Shares

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem bought 28,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $66,096.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,608,741 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,191.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 13,276 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,410.64.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 15,062 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $32,383.30.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

Shares of Great Elm Group stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Group

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Great Elm Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Great Elm Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Great Elm Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 286,270 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers.

See Also

