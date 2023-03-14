Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock Holdings Increased by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $216.22 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $273.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.96.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 92.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.13.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.