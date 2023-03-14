United Services Automobile Association Purchases New Shares in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 26.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,815 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 188.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,419 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 116.4% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 2,051.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.71. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $87.55.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of onsemi in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

