Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 2,488 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,065 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 315,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 165,862 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,837,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,338,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 179,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 72,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USRT opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.30.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.