Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 109.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total value of $137,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,322.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,457.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,389.28. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,030.38 and a one year high of $1,560.21.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

