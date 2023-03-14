Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 5,838,073 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,629,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,838,073 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Lloyds Banking Group worth $56,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,119,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 114,181 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,197,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 78,998 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,024.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 539,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 491,293 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 135.8% in the third quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 133,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.73) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 58 ($0.71) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

