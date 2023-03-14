10,694 Shares in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Acquired by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of The LGL Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LGL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The LGL Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The LGL Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in The LGL Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The LGL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGL opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The LGL Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The LGL Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

