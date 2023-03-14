Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $63,000 Stock Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,547 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vimeo by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,295,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,890 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Vimeo by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

VMEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

VMEO stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. Vimeo’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

