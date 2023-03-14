Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 310,592 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,592 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Electric Power worth $38,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.1 %

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

Shares of AEP opened at $89.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.40. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.