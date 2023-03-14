The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Purchased by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,631,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,604,000 after acquiring an additional 499,908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 155,885 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,832,000 after purchasing an additional 89,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 6.5 %

GBX opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $921.45 million, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.28.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.80 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

About Greenbrier Companies



Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

