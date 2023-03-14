877,464 Shares in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 877,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,548,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,379,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,906,000 after acquiring an additional 261,696 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,067,000 after purchasing an additional 73,731 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,118,000 after purchasing an additional 325,891 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 478,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,224,000 after purchasing an additional 108,482 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $49.37.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.