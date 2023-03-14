Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Sells 3,798 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $76,491.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cryoport stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 14.79 and a quick ratio of 14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $973.08 million, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,786 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 2.1% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 34,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CYRX shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

