Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Sells 3,798 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $76,491.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Cryoport Stock Performance
Cryoport stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 14.79 and a quick ratio of 14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $973.08 million, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.34.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cryoport
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on CYRX shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
About Cryoport
CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cryoport (CYRX)
- Bonds are a Safe Haven Again, Still Time to Buy?
- BridgeBio’s Volatile Week Puts Biotech Stocks Under a Microscope
- Bumble Stumbles Back Below $20…Should Investors Make a Move?
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Sports a 12% Dividend But…
- Diversify Your Income with These 2 High-Yielding Dividend ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.