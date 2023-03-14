719,384 Shares in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 719,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,925,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.07% of SPDR S&P China ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GXC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 2,693.4% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 286.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the third quarter valued at about $487,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Price Performance

Shares of GXC stock opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.94. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $93.78.

SPDR S&P China ETF Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

