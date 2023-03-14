Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $267,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.90 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.15. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -738.08%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

