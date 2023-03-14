Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 229 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 3.4% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Loews by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Loews by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 30,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total value of $234,018.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,036 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Loews Stock Performance

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 6.01%.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.