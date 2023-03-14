Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Buys 574 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 172.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.53.

LEN stock opened at $98.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.90. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $109.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

