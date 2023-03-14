Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the third quarter worth $124,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the third quarter worth $140,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $14.06.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Cuts Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

