Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $250,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,107 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after buying an additional 1,299,311 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,076,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,352 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after buying an additional 165,624 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oracle Stock Performance
Shares of ORCL opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22.
Oracle Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.
Insider Transactions at Oracle
In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
