Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO stock opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $83.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($64.72) to GBX 5,380 ($65.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.