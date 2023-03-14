Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PULS. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,089,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 438.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 46,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14.

