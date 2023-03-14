Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,167 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB opened at $127.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.26. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.18.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

