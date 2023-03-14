Jane Street Group LLC Sells 382,829 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,099,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,829 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.01% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $50,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $50.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

